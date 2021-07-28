It was a nice change with a north wind Wednesday morning. It was not the wind that was forecast and not good for the area I fish. Before I get into my day, let me give you a couple of reports.
Late Tuesday, I received a call from Eric Valentino of Eagle Point Fishing Camp. He had a father and daughter come back from the Galveston jetties in the afternoon. They caught two limits of trout using live shrimp.
On Wednesday, Capt. Juan Cruz and his friend Gilbert Mendoza fished out of Eagle Point. They only caught a couple of trout, a few large sheepshead and many undersized reds. All these fish were caught on live shrimp underneath popping corks. As a bonus, Capt. Cruz netted a bat that was floating by his boat. Eventually after resting on the boat, the bat flew away.
I received a report Wednesday from a trio of anglers fishing the Bolivar surf. Dixie Walker, John Czerwinski and John Ringer caught their limit of trout and some Spanish mackerels. They also released some trout that were undersized. All the fish were caught on live croakers. They were free lining the bait.
So what is the definition on insanity?
Doing the same thing expecting different results, right.
I had a regular gentleman that fishes with me Wednesday. We agreed to go check out East Bay. I can say again the water was not good, in fact, I will call it muddy.
We managed to catch a handful of trout on plastics early. I keep waiting for Hannas to clear, but it was worse than a couple of days ago. Too bad Bull Shoals does not stick out of the water like it did years ago. When it did, you could always fish the protected side.
In fact, my biggest stringer of trout I ever caught came from there around this time of year. Same scenario as Wednesday: North wind in the summer, but we tucked behind Bull Shoal and caught 40 trout and nine reds. The bite was fast with many trout over 5 pounds, a few pushing the 8-pound mark. Oh well, that's history.
The beachfront looked good on my drive home. No doubt, waders plying the surf will do well on trout. Bait camps were flying their flags, but once the word gets out about the green surf, bait supplies will not last long.
