It's Friday, and it's time to look at the fishing outlook for the weekend. The best way to describe the fishing prospects is to label them as erratic. Friday appears to be the best of the three days as wind velocities are forecast to pick up beginning Saturday.
Cold, gusty winds held things back Thursday, and it looks like we will continue in that same pattern of one cold front after another crossing the upper Texas coast.
Anglers willing to endure the elements of chilly, windy conditions might find some action around the Intracoastal Waterway where spoils (barrier islands) offer protection. The waterway along all of West Bay offers areas like this, and anglers wade fishing the leeward sides have been finding fish.
Offshoots of the waterway in the form of channels and canals that run north offer some of the best protected water.
There is always the Galveston Channel area, and its various areas of protected water also could be a good bets for action.
Forecasts call for a light east wind Friday, and that could help raise the water levels back to normal from the blow-out associated with Wednesday's cold front.
For anglers looking for something fishing related to do besides going fishing this weekend have the big fishing show at the Galveston County Fairground as an option. The show runs Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
