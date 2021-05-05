We are at the point where we should have plenty of fish of various varieties in the waters around Galveston, and now the big thing is waiting for conditions to allow anglers to go after them.
The water temperatures around the Galveston Bay Complex are hovering close to 80 degrees, and that is one of the keys to finding our summertime fish.
One fishing sport that readers often ask about is crabbing. With the water warming, crabs will roam shallower waters looking for food. Fortunately for crabbers, especially families that enjoy the sport, crabs can be found just about anywhere in salt and brackish waters.
It doesn't take much to gear up to catch crabs. Likely the most popular method and most enjoyable is using a hand-held baited line and long handled dip net, also called a crab net.
The baits should be firm enough to withstand the claws of crabs and the pecking of small fish. Chicken and turkey necks satisfy that requirement and for that reason are probably the most popular baits for recreational crabbers. If you find the cost of the necks too high to justify, try fish heads on the end of your line. Most seafood markets have plenty for disposal and usually are glad to get something for them.
When crabbing with the hand-held line, slow movement or retrieval is the key. Crabs will hang on to the bait unless the line is jerked or moved too fast.
Netting the crab is a delicate process that just takes practice. The net should be lowered very slowly into the water and the crab clinging to the bait moved slowly into a position where the net can scoop it up.
Get the crab as close to the surface as possible as it is much easier to maneuver the net. The good part is that crabs cannot swim as fast as fish.
