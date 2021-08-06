Here we are heading into Saturday, and the forecast is calling for southerly winds. A slight chance of rain is possible. Again, the island received rainfall, with most of it confined to the West End.
Let’s start with a report from Tiki Island. After fishing with me Thursday, Danny and Angela Harvard received an invite from an old friend to fish off his dock. Under the lights Thursday night, with a strong outgoing tide, they caught between 30 to 40 speckled trout. The fish were active from 9:30 p.m. to midnight. They boxed a few to take home. Now that is a full day of fishing.
So on my way home Friday, a text message came across my phone from Capt. Garry Mc-Aninch. He sent an update on the fishing in west Galveston Bay. He has been using live croakers as bait and still doing well. Trout on Friday came from 2 feet of water over hard sand.
Since I fished out of Eagle Point on Friday, let me give you an update. Winds have calmed, and water clarity is marginal. Scattered catches were reported, but no big numbers. Fish came from the wells, channel and shallow shell reefs. Eagle Point Fishing Camp has a good supply of live shrimp. Live croakers are in limited supply.
Offshore fishing was good Friday. Nearshore rigs are holding kings, and ling have shown up in better numbers. This also is the beginning of prime time tarpon fishing on the beachfront. Offshore fishing is dependent on the weather, much like the inshore fishery. Be careful Saturday, and watch for quickly developing thunderstorms.
