The water temperatures around the Galveston Bay Complex are hovering around 50 degrees with a few areas reporting even higher readings. This is a good sign and will help get fishing back to normal for this time of year.
There were not many anglers on the water Wednesday. We did, however, have one report from the causeway area and that came from Kevin Highsmith who, along with Randy Randolph, fished the railroad bridge early Wednesday. Using peeled dead shrimp for bait, they caught nine sheepshead to 18 inches in length.
Many anglers are still dealing with problems and repairs caused by last week's freeze. With the warmer temperatures creeping up on this area, however, look for more activity on the water by this weekend.
Tom Harding sent a note suggesting that, in light of the black drum run that is on, we refresh everyone's memory on the bag and size limits for black drum.
Black drum are basically a slot fish meaning the sizes for retention are between 14 and 30 inches in length. The daily bag limit is five fish per person. Anglers are allowed to retain one over sized black drum at least 52 inches and longer. This special exception allows for a possible new black drum record to be set.
The further we go in time, the better the situation appears for fish surviving the hard freeze. By this weekend, we should be in the “all clear” if no significant sightings are made.
