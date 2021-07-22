Not too often do the weather forecasters get it right. Thursday was one of those days when they nailed the forecast. A severe storm popped up around midday, packing lots of lightning and causing some anglers to scramble for safe harbor.
Ron Chester and his son Holden fished the canals in Jamaica Beach, using kayaks earlier in the week. They caught anywhere from two to five keeper trout each night, along with numerous throwbacks. Redfish were in the mix, but many of them just under the legal limit of 20 inches. All the fish were caught on live shrimp, free lining them in the lights, with little or no weight.
Capt. Theron Fisk fished a group Wednesday afternoon. His group wanted to catch sharks and were not disappointed. Fisk ventured out to the beachfront and found working shrimp boats. With drifting sand trout and big live croakers, they caught numerous sharks up to 6 feet long. The sharks were off the stern of the shrimp boats.
Capt. Mike Cacciotti relayed the same message Thursday. He and his group Wednesday fished the Galveston south jetty. They caught numerous sharks using sand trout as bait there.
Shane Tallman and Cody Johnson launched out of Eagle Point late Wednesday. They noted the tide was crazy low, hindering their catch. Nevertheless, the duo managed a mixed bag of redfish and sheepshead. All the action came on live shrimp with a popping cork.
I had a late cancellation Thursday, so Capt. Juan Cruz and I decided to check out east Galveston Bay. Our first stop was at Hanna Reef where we managed to catch 15 or so trout. I threw plastic while Juan used live shrimp underneath a cork. We then decided to run east to Frenchys Reef. The farther east we ran, the more off-color water we encountered, all the way to Frenchys. The clarity at Hanna’s is getting better, which is good news.
Cruz and I beat the severe weather in, arriving back to Eagle Point in ample time. This time of year, one must be aware of the ever-changing weather conditions and not put yourself or guests in harm’s way.
