Most years recently, anglers have experienced the best flounder fishing of the seasonal migration beginning around the week of Thanksgiving and running for another two or three weeks.
We are at that point, and it appears that this year will be in line with others in the recent past.
While a weak cold front is forecast for the early part of this week, next weekend is when one of the stronger fronts is scheduled to hit. My guess is that it will bring the climax to this year's run.
Friday and Saturday, there were some fair catches of trout coming from both East and West Bays.
Upper West Bay got the nod as the better spot for action on trout and reds as well.
Gary Sellers and Gene Myers wade fished the area outside of Confederate Reef, just inside the old Intracoastal Waterway. Using a variety of soft plastics, including Corkies, they landed eight trout to 21 inches in length along with two slot reds both 23 inches in length.
Shell bottom was where the fish were feeding, and all were caught before 10:30 a.m.
Ron Ciaccio and friends fished West Bay and the Galveston Ship Channel area on Friday, and landed trout and sheepshead in the bay and flounder to 22 inches in the channel. Ciaccio said New Penny Gulps were the preferred bait.
Horace Moore of Sea Isle fished the Chocolate Bay/Halls Lake area Saturday and landed a limit of flounder and two slot reds. Fingerling mullet was the bait.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.