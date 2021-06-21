As a writer you are always thinking, trying to come up with material. Sometimes my wife will ask, “What are you thinking about?” She knows this because she sees my lips moving. Life of a writer.
I received a report of dead crabs on the beach from George Britton a couple days ago. It also was mentioned on social media. These deaths could have been a result of freshwater runoff from the Brazos, Trinity and San Jacinto rivers.
Also after some research, I did find out female crabs sometimes die after spawning. George and his wife counted 205 dead crabs in the state park, mostly females. So who knows, probably a combination of events.
On Sunday, James and Roxanne went back to the area where we left them biting Saturday. They reported the trout were still there. They caught the fish on soft plastic lures.
Eric Valentino of Eagle Point Fishing Camp reported early catches of trout along the shorelines. The anglers were using live shrimp underneath popping corks and live croakers fished on the bottom.
These strong south winds should be good for anglers fishing along the shorelines of west and east Galveston bays. Waders will have the advantage over those in boats. If you’re in a boat, be courteous to those wading.
Once this weather settles, I think the fishing will be outstanding. I am seeing a big movement of trout further into Galveston Bay. More wind and increased rain chances are forecast Tuesday. Wait and see.
