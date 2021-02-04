The weekend is upon us, and it appears that slightly warmer conditions will be around. The good news is wind velocities are expected to be more moderate.
With temperatures continuing to hover in the 50s to low 60s, the water will be on the cold side. During periods like this, if artificial baits are your choice, it is imperative to use a slow retrieve. Fish do not move as fast when water temperatures are in the 50s and lower.
Pan fish likely will be the most dependable group of fish to go after and for most, natural baits work best. Live and dead shrimp along with squid and cut bait are the choices of most anglers going after black drum, sheepshead, sand trout, whiting, croaker and gafftop. Reds and flounder also are candidates to take natural baits.
If the wind forecasts hold for this weekend, many fishing spots will open up. When wind is an issue, protected waters are the most likely spots to find some action.
Moses Lake has traditionally been a good winter fishing area, especially around the flood gates.
Night fishing under the lights could be one of the best choices, as trout tend to be attracted to the lights along with bait fish.
If the surf is in good shape, the beachfront fishing piers and rock groins should be worthwhile to wet a line.
Seawolf Park and the Jamail Bay Park Pier on 61st Street also are good candidates to offer some action.
Wherever you decide to fish this weekend, let us hear how it went.
