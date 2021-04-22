While Thursday was another blowout and there was no current news to report on the fishing scene, let's take this opportunity to address one of the more common complaints from readers. This has to do with courtesy on the water.
No doubt the biggest complaint has to do with wake. The respondents calling in and sending emails run the gamut of anglers, boaters and waterfront property owners. If you ask most of the canal subdivision homeowner associations about their most frequent complaints by canal homeowners, boat wake would be close to the top of the list.
Jetty anglers fishing from anchored boats likely would have wake as one of their top pet peeves and boaters attempting to maneuver channels, including the Intracoastal Waterway, would have this as one of their complaints, as well.
While wake in the open waters is one thing that has to be dealt with, there is a rule that boaters are responsible for damage caused by their wake. So, what are we talking about — negligible wake or wake that is a foot high or higher?
The answer depends on where you are. In some narrow channels where boats are tied to docks, negligible wake can cause problems, and any experienced captain can easily determine what is going to cause a problem. In most situations, common sense will tell you if your wake is going to cause problems with other boats or shore facilities.
One area where I have no patience with faster-moving boats (and faster means higher wake) is around bridges. Many times I have had to raise my arm up and down to a captain speeding through the Intracoastal cut in the causeway and railroad bridges and other similar spots.
In all of this, we go back to the basic principles of common sense and courtesy. Unfortunately, neither can be dictated.
