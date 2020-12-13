Today, we will continue our gift suggestions for the angler on your list.
Last week, we discussed what should be avoided and why, now let take a look at what might go well in the stocking.
Again, I am going to say that the more you know about the angler's style and type of fishing, the easier it is to choose a gift.
Soft-sided (fabric) fishing tackle carriers are great gifts. They stow away much easier than the plastic boxes and are lighter and easier to carry. Most tackle shops have a good assortment to choose from.
Rod racks are nice gifts. There are a wide variety on the market and are broken down into two basic styles, wall mounted and free standing.
I prefer the free standing type as you can move them around much easier. My favorite is the boat rod holder fabricated into a five or six free standing rod holder. They take up much less space, however are the most expensive. An aluminum fabricator or marine dealer is most likely going to be the best spot to find them.
Subscriptions to fishing magazines are popular, as are gift certificates to sporting goods stores.
If you know the angler's head size, a fishing cap with skirts covering the back neck are nice gifts.
A good quality pair of polarized sunglasses are vital. Most anglers aim for the less expensive varieties, however for a gift, spring for the more expensive types well over $100. If the angler starts wearing them, it is unlikely he or she will revert back to their old variety.
If you have a suggestion of an unusual fishing gift, let us hear from you.
