I want to wish all the dads a Happy Father's Day. To those of us like myself whose father has passed, may this day be filled with joyous memories.
My dad passed a little more than three years ago. On this day, I am reminded of all the times he took me fishing. I learned to saltwater fish in Matagorda at my parents' bay house. They bought the house in the 60s. Thank you dad for taking me fishing.
I received a call this morning from Perry Hedert. He was fishing the Bayou Vista railroad bridge and landed three specks. The trout fell prey to a black/silver Super Spook Jr.
Capt. Juan Cruz reported his group caught redfish, black drum, sheepshead and trout using live shrimp and croakers from middle Galveston Bay.
Boyd Gipson fishing near the same area caught his limit of trout early. He was using live shrimp underneath popping corks.
I fished with James and Roxanne Ortiz on Saturday. They wanted to be shown around the bay. We launched from Eagle Point and started fishing nearby. The bite never materialized with only one trout, and Roxanne caught a 5-foot gar early.
We decided to make our rounds about the bay. We got on the fish east of Eagle Point, and they caught their limit of trout. Perfect conditions to run around the bay. We caught most of the fish on soft plastic lures drifting over shell reefs.
Forecast calls for breezy conditions starting tomorrow. Remember it is only a forecast.
