If someone told me 10 years ago that I would write articles for magazines and a fishing column for a newspaper, my response would have been, are you crazy?
I guess that person may not have been crazy because this is my first attempt at writing, the Reel Report. First, I want to thank Capt. Joe Kent for the recommendation and his devotion to this column. My writing style will be different than Joe's writing style. I will attempt to convey the reports in a way that it will help educate the reader. Thus, making their next fishing excursion a success.
There is always a learning curve, in anything new. Please bear with me, during this curve.
Now let's get to the fishing.
Even with the holiday crowds, the catches were good. Longtime guide Michael Cacciotti, reported good action, fishing West Galveston Bay. A mix of speckled trout and sand trout caught drifting, while throwing Down South lures. Best bite came on the outgoing tide. Many diving gulls pinpointed the location of the feeding fish. Water clarity remains decent.
Up and coming Capt. Theron Fisk fished the Galveston jetties. He reported good numbers of speckled trout, showing along the granite rocks. Mixed in are sheepshead and redfish. Live natural bait worked the best. Fisk also ventured just outside the jetties, where they wrestled with some sharks. Black tip mainly, along with some sandbar and one tiger.
In the upper reaches of the bay, Eagle Point Fishing Camp reported decent catches of speckled trout. Live shrimp fished underneath popping corks, worked the best. Best bite came on the incoming tide. Even though the water remains off-color because of recent freshwater runoff, the fish are still in the area.
Red snapper season opens Tuesday. Praying this weather stabilizes for those who enjoy this fishery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.