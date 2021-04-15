The Houston Fishing Show arrived at a great time, as it allows anglers an opportunity to enjoy their sport without having to deal with the unfavorable weather through this weekend.
The show, which is taking place at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, runs through Sunday. Normally, it has taken place between early and mid-March each year; however, this year’s delay worked well for anglers.
On Wednesday, near hurricane conditions were felt in the Gulf of Mexico with winds and storm surge taking their toll on many beachfront operations including damage to parts of the Galveston Fishing Pier. The pier remains open while repairs are underway.
The rough surf has not stopped fishing; however, as expected, catches are limited by the adverse conditions.
John Wheeler proceeded on with his plans to fish the beachfront rock groins Thursday and ended up with a large gafftop and a bonnet head shark. Squid was the bait.
The beach water temperature hit 75 degrees Wednesday; however, this weekend’s cold front could set the readings back a degree or two.
Protected waters will be the key to catching fish over the next few days. One area that has been producing reds and other fish recently is the upper end of Chocolate Bayou near Liverpool. A reader called in Monday and gave an unconfirmed report of nice-sized reds being caught along with scattered flounder along the grassy shorelines of the bayou well above the FM 2004 bridge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.