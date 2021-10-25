Monday's weather was just perfect for fishing. I hope a few anglers had the opportunity to take advantage of the calm conditions across the bay and Gulf.
I'm still on the mend, so I missed out on another day of fishing. I do have a couple of reports and tournament results from over this weekend.
The winners of the "West Bay Redfish Showdown," hosted by West End Anglers and West End Marina and Restaurants, were as follows:
1st-place team: D.J. Rouse and Jordan Booth, two fish weight of 16.06 pounds
2nd-place team: Lowry/Lowry, two fish weight of 15.94 pounds
3rd-place team: Shipley/Williamson, two fish weight of 15.28 pounds
Side pot most spots: Randy Maxey
21-inch exact redfish: Team Fisher/Hassell
The winners of the "Battle At The Jetty Tournament," hosted by the North Jetty Bait Camp, were as follows:
1st-place red: Carlos Lopez
2nd-place red: Arturo Ramirez
3rd-place red: Isaiah Pena
Total payout to the winners was $6,200, not a bad chunk of change.
Capt. Jim West fished East Galveston Bay over the weekend. He reported catching many undersized speckled trout throughout the bay. The anglers who were willing to wade landed better-sized speckled trout, nice redfish and a few keeper flounder.
Robert Drew and Ivan Alvarado enjoyed a good weekend of fishing north of Eagle Point. Their first stop at the Seabrook Flats produced nothing but gafftop Saturday morning. They used live shrimp and popping corks.
Making a move into Clear Lake was beneficial. Spotting a group of working gulls, they immediately began to catch speckled trout. In fact, they caught their limit of trout, along with numerous throwbacks.
Sunday's results were not as good, only landing four keepers while releasing a few undersized trout. The winds slowed the bite on this day. They used Vudu shrimp lures fished underneath a popping cork while fishing the birds both days.
I received a couple of messages regarding my column. One reader inquired about my recent catch Saturday. Those fish came from the gas wells, north of Eagle Point. Another asked if I could be more specific when I mention a reef or area. I'll try to remember this in my future Reel Reports.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
