It was streets-meet-the-beach Saturday afternoon at Seawall and 57th Street, as the Red Bull DIY money jam skateboarding competition made its Galveston debut.
Updated: September 24, 2022 @ 3:43 pm
The south Houston-area-based Southside Skatepark teamed with Red Bull and worked with local entities to bring the Red Bull DIY event to Galveston.
“This is the first time we’ve ever been able to activate here on 57th and Seawall,” Eric Visentin, owner of Southside Skatepark, Southside Skate Shop and Southside Boardshop, said. “It took a lot of emails, Powerpoint presentations, Zoom calls. We had to get the city of Galveston involved, the county involved and the parks board involved because this event is on the seawall, the ramp and the beach.”
Saturday afternoon’s festivities featured two preliminary heats, the first of which occurred on the beach access ramp’s never-before skated barrier. The main event took place on the seawall itself.
Southside Skatepark built temporary wooden structures to help the competing skateboarders get to the lip of the barrier and the seawall. Galveston artist and longtime skateboarder Gabriel Prusmack also painted two new murals running the entire barrier and event area.
“This is completely unique; it’s never been done,” Visentin said. “We’ve never skated the barrier side. We pretty much had to build ramps to even skate it. … Naturally, the skateboarders were coming here and skating the terrain like it was natural terrain, and Red Bull DIY is that ‘do-it-yourself’ mentality of skateboarding that you have in the streets. The seawall here at the beach access ramp has a natural transition, much like a quarter-pipe.”
The free-to-enter and free-to-spectate event offered cash prizes for the best tricks performed, with a purse of $2,000. After the event, there was a gathering the new Lucky Lounge in Galveston, and a beach cleanup was planned for the following morning.
“We anticipated having a really good turnout,” Visentin said. “I just want everyone to be safe out there, have a good time, land some good tricks. I want everyone to go home happy.”
James LaCombe: 409-683-5242, james.lacombe@galvnews.com or on Twitter @JamesAtGalvNews
