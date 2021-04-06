Springtime weather continued around Galveston, and as we are in April, the wind is kicking up.
Still, the warming waters and the southeast wind are helping to make the transition from winter to spring fishing. Conditions are pushing toward summertime fishing, and by the magic date of April 21 (San Jacinto Day), we should be about there.
Old timers around the Galveston Bay Complex used to focus on San Jacinto Day as the time when the saltwater fishing season started. The reason that day was looked upon in that regard is that in the Houston area it was a holiday and likewise for state of Texas employees.
While the state eliminated that day as a holiday sometime in the 1970s, it was still looked upon by local anglers as the time to begin fishing in saltwater.
One thing I can say, based on my experience of celebrating the holiday over the years, is that April was not as windy as it is today. While growing up in Houston, I recall many times going fishing on April 21, and I can assure everyone wind was not a factor. If it had been, my family’s 16-foot boat would not have endured the open bay waters out of Seabrook and Kemah.
Closer to home, anglers continue to see good action on black drum, and earlier this week, some of the “big uglies” were being reported caught near Eagle Point.
Horace Highsmith was one of the anglers reporting large black drum being caught along the spoil banks of the Houston Ship Channel near marker 57. Crab and live mullet were the two most popular baits.
Windy conditions appear to be with us for another few days, so anglers will have to plug that into their plans for fishing.
