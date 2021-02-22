For a nice change from recent Reel Reports, we have more upbeat information to highlight today.
While we’re not quite ready to issue an “all-clear” signal on the fish kill, at this point, it’s looking good.
Reports have been received from the Galveston Bay area, which includes Offatts Bayou, Sunset Cove in West Bay and the Galveston Channel area; dead fish observed in those areas have been mostly mullet.
None of the individuals sending in the reports observed any game fish floating or washed up on shore. It will take several more days before we can get a feeling of comfort that trout and other game fish survived the harsh freezing weather without a major fish kill.
Another bit of good news came Monday when it was announced that the 46th annual Fishing Show in Houston will be held this year. The event takes place at the George R. Brown Convention Center and is scheduled for April 14 through April 18. We will have more on that popular event later.
On Monday, we saw a return to spring-like weather, with sunny skies and temperatures heading close to 70 degrees. I hope we’ll have a nice window of that kind of weather for a few days.
On the fishing scene, little has been taking place. Expect that to change, however, as the weather gets into a more springtime pattern.
I hope anglers can turn their attention to the annual Black Drum Run, which should show signs of getting well underway. Early in their spring migration, the big drum start appearing around the jetties first and especially along the channel side of the North Jetty.
