Today's Reel Report is going to be a short summary of where we are on the fishing scene following the catastrophic freeze.
It appears that the worst is over, and, with the gradual warming trend, we should see a return to close to normal soon. It still will be a while before we know where we are on the stocks of fish.
The early observations over the weekend showed mostly mullet and menhaden floating or washed up on shores around Galveston. It will be several more days before we know much about the game fish, especially speckled trout.
While the warming trend will help in returning things to normal, it could be longer before we see fishing back to par. Much will depend on what is determined in the way of fish kills.
One of the big fishing events, the annual black drum run, should be showing signs of developing. It is this time of year when we start seeing the big drum migrate along the channels for their spring spawn.
Obviously there have not been many anglers out fishing in the last week. However, we should see more activity as the weeks go on.
This is the last week of February, and soon we will start seeing spring break visitors, many of whom will come here to fish. By the time the big weeks of the break hit, we should be back to our seasonal weather patterns and hopefully fish will be back into theirs.
