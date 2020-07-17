Badly needed rain swept across the Galveston area Friday, and while it created a temporary hiccup on fishing, the benefits far outweighed the inconvenience.
The remainder of the weekend appears to continue with rain chances. However, the forecasts indicate smaller probabilities.
At least for the next few days, it appears we are finished with the southwest wind.
With little taking place on the fishing scene Friday, I want to pass on a request from a Ph.D. candidate at Texas A&M University at Galveston who is studying sharks for her dissertation.
Lauren Simonitis needs live bonnethead sharks to use in her research. They will be kept in the Sea Life Facility on the Texas A&M Galveston Campus.
Here is how anglers can help. If you catch a bonnethead shark at least 24 inches in length (legal minimum size) between the hours of 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. off Galveston or Tiki Island, keep it alive and call Lauren. Her phone number is 305-321-1596.
Be sure you can keep the fish alive for at least 45 minutes.
There have been no offshore reports since the opening of the 2020 Gulf shrimping season. However, with the forecast of light winds throughout the weekend, there should be a good number of recreational fishing boats in the Gulf waters.
Inshore, tidal movement is picking up, along with a wind change to a more favorable direction for fishing. So, look for some good reports from all around the Galveston Bay Complex next week.
