Conditions are shaping up for some good fishing Friday. The surf was clearing under a light easterly wind Thursday afternoon, and the same is in the forecast for Friday.
Unfortunately, by Saturday they are calling for increasing winds and a switch to the south. Early Saturday could be the best bet for the weekend if the wind velocities wait until later in the day to increase.
Capt. Cody Dunn sent in Thursday's only fishing report. Dunn hosted his friends Steve Edwards, Jeff Edwards and Jeff's son Jacob.
Jacob was interested in catching his first shark, so the accomplished captain took them to the jetties where the odds would be greater for landing a shark. Their first stop at the North Jetty was in off-color water, so they moved to the South Jetty where conditions were better.
While Jacob did catch his first shark — in fact four — they were all sand bar sharks, which are catch and release only. Cut sand trout was the bait for the sharks and also for two large gafftop. Live shrimp was the bill of fare for 17 sheepshead, of which seven were retained. Also landed using live shrimp was a 29-inch red that was tagged and retained.
Late Wednesday, Steven Telchek sent a report of his night action along Dickinson Bayou. Fishing lighted areas just inside the Highway 146 bridge, Telchek landed six nice-sized speckled trout, retaining four. The action took place from his kayak using a variety of soft plastics.
Telchek said two large gar were tearing into bait fish around one of the lighted docks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.