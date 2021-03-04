Several readers have asked about the black drum run and in particular where to fish for the “big uglies” and what baits tend to work best.
The annual drum run is a time when inshore anglers have the opportunity to go after fish the size of which are normally found in the deeper waters of the Gulf of Mexico. Drum in the 15- to 40-pound category are in good numbers during the migration and provide anglers offshore-quality fish without having to venture many miles into the open waters of the Gulf.
Early in the run, which I would label as about now, the larger fish will appear around the jetties. One of the best spots is along the channel side of the North Jetty and usually farther out from the rocks than where trout and other fish are caught during the warmer months.
On weekends, it's easy to spot some of the better places, as boats will be concentrated around them.
The channel side of Seawolf Park is another early spot to find the big spawners.
Beginning sometime in mid-March, around St. Patrick’s Day, black drum will be more widely spread and just about all areas along the Galveston Ship Channel will be candidates to encounter one of the big fish.
The Texas City Dike and areas around the old Bolivar Gas Wells will attract the fish later in the spawn. By early April, almost any spot around the lower Galveston Bay Complex will hold black drum.
The San Luis Pass area has its share of the big fish migrating through. We do not, however, receive nearly as many reports from that part of the bay as we do around the jetties and Galveston Channel.
On Saturday, we will discuss baits, equipment and techniques for catching large drum.
