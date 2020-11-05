On Thursday, a nagging east wind, at times gusting to over 15 knots, held things back on the fishing scene.
Anglers must have foreseen those conditions, as there were noticeably fewer boats on the water compared to earlier this week.
One of my favorite fishing buddies, Dr. Bob Rose, joined me Thursday morning, and we decided to try some of the back lakes with the rising waters pushed in by the east wind. By the time we got to areas near the mouth of Greens Lake, the depth indicator on my boat quit working.
Shallow waters without a depth indicator is not a good place to fish, so we headed to lower Galveston Bay aiming for Virginia Point and Campbell's Bayou. The wind was not suitable for fishing those areas, so it was back to where I have fished all week, the Galveston Channel area.
We found protected waters around the wall of the yacht basin and along the line of private piers between there and the Galveston Ferry Landing. Using Gulps, Chicken Boys and other soft plastics, we worked the area with no success.
No fish, flounder or otherwise, were observed being caught. Perhaps this is one of those lulls in the action because earlier this week many smaller flounder were being caught from areas along the channel.
Just before noon, we decided to give it a try another day. Fishing and catching, two different sports.
It is difficult to predict how fishing will be this weekend, with forecasts not looking that promising. However, remember that the best time to go fishing is when you can.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.