Live shrimp again became available Wednesday, and that was about the only good news on the fishing scene.
With the bait camps reporting supplies of live bait, Polly and I decided to hit the water just after breakfast. A steady southwest wind was blowing, and that was not a good sign.
While purchasing some live shrimp, I ventured over to the cleaning table at Galveston Bait and Tackle where two anglers were winding up their cleaning of fish from an extremely early trip to the causeway area.
Earnest and Victor were their names, and they were in the water at 4 a.m. and had their catch by 7 a.m. A variety of fish including trout, reds, black drum, gafftop and sheepshead had been processed, some gutted and scaled and others filleted.
Seeing the fish generated my interest to get on out. The water around the causeway area was off color and, unfortunately, that was the case all around that area including the jetties, Galveston Channel and both lower Galveston Bay and West Bay.
Few boats were out and, before the wind started gusting to over 20 knots at noon, about all we could muster were pig fish, mangrove snapper, sand trout and a huge gafftop. With sustained winds over 15 knots, it was back to the dock with a rough ride along the way.
Before fishing picks up much, the wind will need to drop and change directions. Unfortunately, the forecasts are calling for south to southwest winds for the next few days.
