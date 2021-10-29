Well oh well, I guess most everyone is aware of the low tides created by this wind event. Is this something totally unusual for Galveston Island and the bay? No, it’s not too unusual.
This low water will remain with us for a couple of more days. We should see a rise in the water level Sunday because the shift in the winds back to the east/southeast. I’ll attempt to give an explanation on why this happens in Saturday’s Reel Report.
The Galveston Bay Foundation is hosting “San Leon Day By The Bay” from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Topwater Grill. The event will give residents and visitors an insight to the protection and care for Galveston Bay and its watershed.
The foundation also will provide resources and tools on water conservation, wildlife habitat protection and much more. This year’s report on the health of Galveston Bay also will be available. This is a free event open to everyone.
The Specktacular Series Fishing Tournament Fishstix Open is Nov. 6. The weigh in and awards ceremony will be at Jackie’s Brickhouse in Kemah. You can register to fish this event at specktacualrseries.com.
The Gulf Council voted to implement a change in the Cobia (aka Ling) limit. The 36-inch fork length minimum size fork length will remain the same. Daily possession limit will be one fish per person. A two fish vessel limit will be imposed for commercial and recreational sectors.
The only fishing report came in late Thursday by angler Don Holley. He braved the winds and fishing from the bank in Dana Cove located in west Galveston Bay, and Holley landed four nice flounder. Live finger mullet fished underneath a popping accounted for the catch.
If any of you are aware of upcoming fishing tournaments in the area or events related to the outdoors, email them to reel.report@galvnews.com. Keep sending in those fishing reports. Thanks for all the kind words on encouragement I have received lately.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.