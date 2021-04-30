The first weekend of May does not look good for fishing as April weather appears to extend itself for a few days. Let’s take a look at what we should expect for the remainder of the month.
May is one of the best wade fishing months of the year. This is especially true in the surf.
Many years ago, I had the pleasure of visiting with Rudy Grigar, one of the legends if not the top one in introducing artificial lures to saltwater fishermen. Grigar’s passion was wade fishing, and artificial lures were his choice for bait.
It did not take long for this new technique in saltwater fishing to catch on and especially with wade fishermen. Grigar’s collection of lures included a large selection (probably every one made) of Bingo Lures.
Grigar’s favorite spot to fish was the surf around San Luis Pass and especially during May. His artificial baits caught just about every fish that roamed the area.
It was close to 50 years ago when we visited, and at the time, there were more days around the pass that were suitable for fishing. Good days to Grigar meant good tide movement, which still exists, and green water.
Waves did not seem to bother the accomplished angler, as long as the water was in good shape otherwise.
The pictures he had of long stringers of trout taken from the surf were impressive. Almost always there were reds and a few other fish mixed in.
Today, the same situation exists with the May surf. For several years now, however, the number of good days has declined. Still, during those windows when the anglers wait, the fishing can be awesome.
