In what was the team’s highest score on the season, Ball High AJROTC hung on to barely beat Marion AJROTC 965.9 to 960.0 last week in the National Air Rifle League.
With the team’s second win in a row, Ball High AJROTC (2-0) is in ninth place within its “Army JROTC” conference.
Arnie Puentes, who shot a 277.6, led Ball High AJROTC. The other contributing members were Elisabeth Warner, Alianna Sierra and Christian Harman. Mark Knight coaches Ball High AJROTC.
Marion AJROTC (0-2) is in sixth place within its “Army JROTC” conference after losing to Ball High. Helping the team shoot its highest score of the season, William Martinez, who shot a 254.7, led Marion AJROTC. The other contributing members were Andrew Harris, Bryce Riddle and Kaeda Smith. David Farlow coaches Marion AJROTC, and Marion AJROTC is from Marion, Indiana.
Ball High AJROTC will face Ansbach AJROTC (2-0) in its next match. Ansbach AJROTC is from Ansbach, Germany.
These two teams are competing in the Distinguished Division of the Orion National Air Rifle League. Sponsored by the Orion Scoring System, the league is a national team league for high school teams and junior rifle clubs. The league has two parts. An eight-week regular season, followed by a single game conference title game for the top two teams in each conference.
In each game, the teams compete in what is known as a Three-Position Air Rifle match. The match is modeled after Olympic Rifle competitions but adapted to high school age athletes. Each athlete will shoot 10 shots in three shooting positions — prone, standing and kneeling. Each shot is worth a maximum of 10.9 points. The sum of points scored in the 30 shots is the athlete's total. The team score is comprised of the best four athletes from each team.
