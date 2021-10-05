Tuesday morning was quite pleasant. By the afternoon, temperatures were hovering around the 90-degree mark on the island.
I don’t know about all of you, but I’m ready for some fall-like weather. Nothing better than waking up and putting on shorts and grabbing a light jacket as you head outside.
I heard from Capt. Theron Fisk on Tuesday. He said, “Some big black tip sharks are working behind the shrimp boats,” in the Gulf off Galveston. They have moved further off the beach. A week ago, the shrimp fleet was closer to shore. Bull reds are plentiful. On a recent trip, it took a whole 30 minutes for his group to “tag out” on reds. They were fishing the Bolivar Flats.
Capt. Bink Grimes with Sunrise Lodge in Matagorda sent in a report late Monday. He said “bird action” is sporadic in east Matagorda Bay. Large sand trout are plentiful and his groups are keeping them while releasing all speckled trout caught. The redfish are beginning to school along the shorelines in west Matagorda Bay.
On my way home Tuesday, I chatted with Capt. Sammy Flores. Flores is one of those old-school guides that doesn’t talk much. He’s one of the best, if not the best, big trout fisherman on the Galveston jetties. I asked him, “How is the fishing?” He responded by saying, “It is slow.” He’s still catching a few trout but not the caliber he likes.
Flores said keeper black drum are biting along with keeper redfish. Of course, as everyone knows, the bull reds are plentiful, but Flores seldom fishes for them. He lives and breaths trophy trout. I hope to make a trip with him soon.
Still not a fish entered in the 61st Street Fishing Pier’s Redfish Rodeo. Monday’s overnight action consisted of black tip sharks, flounder, whiting and croaker.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
