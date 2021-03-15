This first weekend of spring break was about par for this part of March. The good news is that while the weather, mainly wind, presented havoc for anglers, it did not prevent fish from biting or interfere with spring migrations of fish other than black drum.
Each year, we have a run of large ribbon fish or “silver eels” as some anglers call them, and over the weekend, there were several reports of nice catches of the scary looking fish.
Areas around Offatts Bayou in particular experienced a large number making their way through for their annual spawn.
One reader who fishes Lake Madeline often reported a good catch of the eels using live shrimp for bait. When the shrimp supply was depleted, he switched to cut ribbon fish and continued catching the big eels along with two trout, one a 23-inch sow that was released.
Anglers fishing the Jamail Bay Park Pier off 61st Street were finding good action on the eels.
A report from the causeway area likewise indicated the presence of the eels along with a variety of other fish.
Stan Hopson was one of the anglers fishing the causeway area, including spots along both the causeway bridge and Santa Fe Railroad Bridge. Hopson reported catching a 26-inch eel among many smaller ones along with several black drum and large hardhead catfish. Live shrimp fished free-lined style was the bait.
Anglers able to enjoy windows of lighter wind last weekend found black drum around the North Jetty Boat Cut. Conditions, however, limited the fishing time.
Greens Cut in West Bay was where Don Ricktor found action on trout and reds early Saturday. Ricktor said while his catch was limited to three specks and a lone slot red, it was great just to have a good fish on the end of the line. Live shrimp fished under a popping cork was the bait.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.