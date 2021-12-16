This weather pattern is absolutely surreal. I have a hard time believing it’s almost Christmas.
Thursday’s reports will cover from the Galveston harbor to Baffin Bay. Good catches of fish are happening up and down the entire coast of Texas.
Capt. Jim Leavelle, a former Galveston bay guide now residing in Corpus Christi, reported in from Baffin Bay. Leavelle said the trout fishing is good in 3 feet of water. The fish are anywhere from the middle of Baffin, to the mouth of the bay.
Anglers are using live shrimp and artificial lures. Wind direction and speed are dictating which areas to fish. Water temperature is an unusually warm 70 degrees.
Duain Cagle, his son and grandson ventured out Wednesday with Capt. ”Shuga” Shane of Out Cast Charters. They had a great morning catching their three person limit of flounder while fishing the Galveston harbor. A tandem rig was used with live shrimp on top and a lead head with a Gulp on the bottom. The fish wanted the live shrimp. Largest flounder was 21 3/4 inches in length.
Jamaica Beach resident Harold Trahan fished West Galveston Bay on Wednesday. He reported catching several undersized trout and only one keeper. All of the fish were landed on a suspending twitch bait such as a Corky.
61st Street Fishing Pier reported continued good catches of bull reds up to 41 inches in length. Rounding out the action is black drum, sheepshead, even some gafftop. Santa Claus will make an appearance from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. Children 12 and under will receive free admission on the pier.
Jimmy Salvato asked a question about my mention of popping corks. I use a foam STX Pro Arroyo Series or Landers popping corks. They are weighted with beads that make noise when popped. I use 20-pound leader material, usually about 3.5 feet long with a heavy split shot, 16 inches from the hook. I adjust my leader length based on the water depth I’m fishing.
I can’t thank y’all enough for the fishing reports. Please keep them coming, every one of them will be used in a column. I’m sharing a story in Saturday’s column that I believe everyone will enjoy reading.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.