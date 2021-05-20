There was a window of nice conditions for fishing Thursday following all of the wind and rain earlier. No fishing reports were in by 2:30 p.m. The water still reflected all of the turbulent weather of the past week or so, however.
The good news is the wind appears to have settled back to reasonable velocities. Countering that is a good probability of thunderstorms, however. It appears it will be closer to the end of this weekend before more normal weather returns.
Several readers have asked about Red Snapper season and the dates. This year's season begins June 1 as it has for a number of years now.
While the length of the season is determined by when the recreational quota (poundage) is caught, it that the season should last at least through July.
All indications are we should have a good season on red snapper, and with the average size showing around structures in the Gulf of Mexico, the two-fish limit could accelerate the quota and an early closing take place.
We are ending today's report on a sad note. Forrest West, a well-known fishing guide, operator of Los Patos Lodge on Bolivar Peninsula and legend for his time died Tuesday.
From 1975 until 2001, West operated Los Patos Guide Service and during that time, he had Los Patos Lodge, which was a private membership club for anglers and their families. I was a guest at the lodge many times and recall how accommodating he was to everyone.
On Thursday, I visited with Capt. Jim West, Forest's son, and we reminisced about the good times we had back in the 1980s fishing and duck hunting out of Los Patos and enjoying his dad's stories about fishing.
A memorial service will take place June 5 at Sterling-White Funeral Home & Cemetery in Highlands.
