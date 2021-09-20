What a blessed getaway for my wife and I. We stayed in Rockport for the last two days. I was amazed at how this little town of 10,000 people had a public fishing pier, numerous restaurants, shops and three large tackle stores. I have always wondered why Galveston does not have an independent tackle store. Oh well, let me get on with the fishing reports.
This past weekend, Andi Kilgore at the North Jetty bait camp reported good catches along the granite rock. Bull reds, slot reds and flounder were landed. It sounded like a great weekend of fishing.
Gus Alvarez hit Christmas Bay in his kayak Saturday and Sunday. Under the full moon, the top water bite was good before sunrise. He then switched to soft plastics, throwing Down South's Purple Rain. He landed trout, reds and flounder while fishing near marsh drains and cuts.
Capt. Juan Cruz, Gilbert Mendoza and Todd Brown took advantage of Sunday's weather. Fishing in the Exxon A-lease gas wells before noon, they landed their limit of speckled trout. All the fish were caught on live shrimp.
I'll give all the readers an update on the flounder fishing, featuring Joe Moughon of Chicken Boy lures.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
