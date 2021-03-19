The Galveston Independent School District and the city of Galveston will host a parade Friday for Ball High alumnus and Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans to celebrate Evans’ team winning Super Bowl LV.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 to win Super Bowl LV.
The parade will consist of Mardi Gras floats, the high school band and dance team. Some former Ball High School graduate athletes will be in attendance, including Casey Hampton, who was a two-time Super Bowl champion with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Growing up, Evans attended Hampton’s football camp. Evans always went to his camp and watched how Hampton conducted himself, he said.
“Everything he said, even if he didn’t say much, I would always take it,” Evans said at the time.
Johnny Smecca, the vice president of the school board, is helping organize the event.
“It’s really just for the city to come out and support and show appreciation for his hard work and determination,” Smecca said.
For its size, Ball High School has produced many professional athletes and NFL players, something the city should celebrate, Smecca said. Some players who graduated from Ball High who made it to the NFL include Charles Alexander, Derrick Pope, Kimble Anders, Bill Harris, Thomas Brown, George McCullough, Hampton and more.
“Sports is an amazing way to realize your dreams,” Smecca said. “I think that sports is the one thing that it doesn’t matter if you’re rich or poor. You can do some great things.”
— Reporter Keri Heath contributed to this article.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.