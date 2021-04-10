A late-season cold front passed through the Galveston area on Saturday. Before its late-morning arrival, however, anglers battling marginal visibility on the water made some good catches.
While the outgoing tide was still moving, wade fishermen in East Bay were catching good quality trout using a variety of artificials. Corkies, Bass Assassins, Down South and TTF soft plastics all were mentioned in various reports of trout taken.
After the frontal system hit, most anglers headed for the ramp or boat dock.
Offatts Bayou was producing a mix of fish, with mostly pan fish being mentioned by anglers fishing the Jamail Bay Park Pier on 61st Street. A few flounder were being caught around piers and boat docks, and trout and red action seemed to be limited mostly to night fishing around lights.
An unconfirmed report was received mentioning an angler named Stacy catching a 27-inch trout that weighed more than 8 pounds while fishing lighted docks near the wall of the Galveston Yacht Basin.
Friday, Dewitt Felder and his sister Velma caught two slot reds before noon in strong southeast winds. Also, several hardhards and croakers were landed and all of the action took place at Fort Anahuac Park.
Effects of the latest cold front are not expected to last long, and by Sunday afternoon conditions should begin to settle.
