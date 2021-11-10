Pinch me, are we in November? It’s crazy to think that Thanksgiving is just two weeks away.
We have experienced a little taste of winter but only for a few brief hours. Don’t get me wrong — I love this weather, but this reminds me of the years 1983 and 1989. The air temperatures were warmer than normal, then freezing cold in a matter of hours.
This happened in December. Will it happen this year? We’ll have to wait and see.
Gus Alvarez reported Tuesday he went fishing in Christmas Bay this past weekend. Christmas Bay is located on the west side of San Luis Pass. Using his kayak during the outgoing tide, along the outlets and cuts by the marsh, the redfish bite was good.
Alvarez caught and released numerous keepers and undersized fish. The flounder also were cooperating, and he released several in the 18-inch class. He then moved out to slightly deeper water, finding speckled trout up to 22 inches in length. The water was emerald green, and the fish were caught on topwater Skitterwalks and Down South soft plastics.
Capt. Sammy Orlando chimed in with a report from West Galveston Bay on Tuesday. Fishing with Ryan Oakley and Aaron George using Down South burner shad lures and live shrimp with popping corks, the trio enjoyed a nice day on the bay.
The live shrimp bite produced numerous speckled trout and redfish. Most of the reds were undersized, but they managed two nice keepers out of the school. Orlando threw artificial lures all day, landing a few trout and undersized reds.
Texas Parks & Wildlife Department will close the state water red snapper fishery Monday. It’s slated to reopen in January. I’ll attempt to explain why this is happening later this week in Reel Report. Until then, enjoy this summer-like weather — and thank you for reading.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.