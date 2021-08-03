The Mike Evans Family Foundation recently awarded $65,000 in scholarships to students in Texas and across the United States to pursue their education and career goals, the foundation announced in a press release Tuesday.
The foundation selected 13 recipients from more than 100 applications for its annual scholarship program. The students who were awarded scholarships stood out for their resilience and personal achievements. Each student received a $5,000 scholarship toward the 2021-2022 school tuition and fees, according to the press release.
The foundation’s co-founders, Tampa Bay wide receiver, Super Bowl champion and Ball High alumnus Mike Evans and his wife, Ashli Evans, congratulated the 13 scholarship recipients during a virtual awards ceremony.
The students expressed their gratitude over how the scholarship helps make going to college a reality, according to the press release.
“There are not enough words to express how grateful and honored I am for being chosen as one of the 13 recipients for this scholarship,” Tampa, Florida, resident Crisitian Ugarte said in the press release. “My family is extremely happy. My mother cried as soon as I told her.”
The foundation works to award annual college scholarships to graduating high school seniors who are hardworking but may not have the opportunity to attend college because of financial reasons, according to the press release.
Galveston native Evans started the Mike Evans Family Foundation in 2017, and since then the foundation has donated more than $140,000 to fund college scholarships.
“I want kids to know that if they work hard, they will be rewarded,” Evans said in the press release. “I was very blessed to receive an athletic scholarship, but a lot of my friends and other people I cared about weren’t able to go to the schools they wanted because they didn’t have the funds. So it means a lot to be able to make a difference like this.”
