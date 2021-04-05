This week looks like it’s going to be one of the best ones for fishing conditions this year. Stable and warm weather are in the forecast, and usually, that’s all that’s needed to trigger action around the Galveston Bay Complex.
Last weekend, there were some good catches made, just not the prolific action that many anglers have been waiting for. While there is much optimism for this week, we have to keep in mind that weather forecasts this time of year are ever changing.
We have spoken about the black drum run much lately, and it is still in full swing. One thing that is customary for this time of year is catches of big sow trout as they participate in their springtime spawn.
The Taurus zodiac, which occurs from April 20 to May 20, is one of the prime times for finding and catching those wall-hangers. Capt. Mike Williams of Tarpon Express Guide Service has maintained records of his catches for decades, and those archives show his largest trout have been caught during that time frame.
Williams refers to this as the “Tides of Taurus” and a time when the odds are the greatest for taking home that trout of a lifetime.
While we are two weeks away from that event, there are plenty of big trout caught before and afterward.
If trophy trout are not in your fishing plans, there still are plenty of nice trout and other fish to be caught. All we need is cooperative weather.
