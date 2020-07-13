Fishing reports and the small number received indicated that catches were slow over the weekend. Extreme heat, a strong southwest wind and concerns over the spread of COVID-19 worked to keep anglers off the water.
Monday was virtually a carbon copy of the weekend's weather. So, not much was taking place on the fishing scene. Live shrimp were scarce Monday. However, the few bait camps I visited with were optimistic about having limited supplies Tuesday.
Our only fishing report came from offshore where Capt. Cody Kenney and deckhand Donnie Gideon hosted 18 people aboard Aqua Safari Charters' Island Girl.
The group had full limits of red snapper (36), 12 king mackerel and a 6-foot blacktip shark.
Ten other sharks were caught and released, along with a number of trigger fish.
Capt. Kenney said that blue water is moving in, along with sargassum, and as a result, more pelagic fish should start showing any day now.
Weather forecasts for later this week are calling for lighter winds and a switch to the southeast. That should give offshore fishing a “shot in the arm,” especially if weed lines start forming.
On the inshore scene, weaker tidal movements are taking place. However, closer to the new moon phase on July 20, strong tides will return.
