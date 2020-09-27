Fishing action is picking up with more varieties of fish appearing. While reds have been the most common fish caught from the surf lately.
Friday, Jaime Goerlitz of Galveston landed a huge speckled trout while fishing the surf off of the seawall at 75th Street.
Alligator gar are another fish that can endure well in changing salinity levels. Several reports of sightings of huge gar have been received. They came from a variety of locations all around Galveston.
Saturday night, Jason Sheffield landed one, a huge 56-inch gar, while fishing in a Bayou Vista Canal.
Our last report came from a reader who lives on Dickinson Bayou and sent a picture of his debris filled yard following the rising waters from Tropical Storm Beta. His note read:
“I've lived on Dickinson Bayou my entire life and have been an advocate for clean environment for as long as I can remember. The trash, mostly plastic bottles, cans, styrofoam, etc. are the result of people who have no regard for our fisheries, water quality nor the environment. This picture is repeated every time we have a high tide and seems to worsen with every year. Please remind people to be more considerate and mindful of our public waterways!”
The note says it all!
