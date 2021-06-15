I walked into my house this afternoon and guess what? After being in the heat and sun all day, I was met with air conditioning that didn’t want to cool.
So much for relaxing and typing this column. I called several companies until I found one that responded and promised someone would be out today. Praying that’s the case. Now onto the reports.
Chelsea Cochrane and her grandfather Bill Cochrane ventured out 45 miles south of Galveston on Sunday. They were onboard the boat Good News and caught some nice snapper. I will post the picture for this Weekend’s Edition. That is good news and a nice catch.
I received two reports from west Galveston Bay on Tuesday. Capt. Garry McAninch Jr. caught limits of trout over shell reefs throwing live croakers.
Capt. Sammy Orlando and his group caught limits of trout, near San Luis Pass. They also were using live croakers. He did note ladyfish and sharks were in the mix along with the trout.
I fished out of Eagle Point Fishing Camp, and it was good. Ryan McLelland and Schelbie Bauer fished with me and had their limits of speckled trout, one redfish and one black drum. I believe his girlfriend out-fished him.
McLelland showed up with a nasty cut and scrapes on his leg from a fall while wading on some rocks Monday. I suggested he should go to an emergency clinic after fishing. He and his girlfriend reported back they cleaned the wounds, gave him a tetanus shot, a shot of antibiotics and oral antibiotics for two weeks.
If you have a deep cut or wound, make sure to have it checked out if needed. Better to be safe than have contracted some type of flesh-eating bacteria.
Capt. Juan Cruz and his neighbor Gilbert fished Tuesday from Eagle Point. They caught their limits of trout using live shrimp and croaker.
I did receive one phone message that I couldn’t understand. If you leave a voice message, please speak clearly and slowly so I can comprehend what I hear. My apologies to whoever left the message. Please keep the reports coming.
