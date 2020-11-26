Anglers visiting Galveston this weekend should find today to be the best day for fishing conditions, as a light to moderate south to southeast wind is in the forecast. Rain could be the fly in the ointment as there is a good chance of thunderstorms throughout the day.
The remainder of the weekend appears to be plagued with wind and rain.
Last Wednesday, action picked up late morning, when wind velocities started dropping. One area that produced a variety of fish, and we have not heard much about lately is East Bay. Shorty Cornwall and Stephanie Davis fished the open bay reefs of East Bay and landed a variety of fish.
Speckled trout, sheepshead, black drum, flounder and reds all were caught by the couple while they drifted several shell reefs. Live shrimp was the bait.
Flounder continue to be pretty much of a given along the Galveston Ship Channel, especially with the limit set at two per person. Amarillo resident Preston Hickok and his sons Bill and Henry fished near the yacht basin dry storage area Wednesday and caught limits of flounder to 21 inches in length using Gulps and Chicken Boys for bait.
Hickok said this is the fifth year in a row they have been here for the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.
Capt. Cody Kenney recently formed his own fishing charter operation called Galveston Deep Sea Fishing Charters. Last Tuesday, he hosted the Fullerton group to a bay/jetty trip where limits of bull reds and flounder were caught.
Kenney said they released a number of smaller flounder, guessing the number to have been around 10.
Rough seas at the jetties caused them to stop in the bay where they first caught croaker for bait for the reds.
