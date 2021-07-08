In June, I wrote about keeping track of the wind-blown days. Here it is July, so how about keeping count of the rainy days? Another repeat this morning. Anyone remember the movie “Groundhog Day?”
Capt. Sammy Orlando and I braved the elements Thursday morning. He had some concerns in the wee hours of the morning, but the good Lord gave us a small window of opportunity. We made the most of it and caught plenty of fish in west Galveston Bay.
So on Thursday afternoon, I chatted with Capt. Bink Grimes with Sunrise Lodge on Matagorda Bay. Matagorda holds a special place in my heart, for this is where I learned to saltwater fish as a youngster. Bink reported good catches of trout over shell while drifting. Best baits have been live shrimp. Soft plastics have been effective, especially Bass Assassins and MirrOlure Lil’ Johns.
Waders have found trout over sand and grass in west Matagorda Bay. The area suffered a trout kill during the freeze in February, so most anglers are practicing catch and release of their trout. Matagorda is an easy two-hour drive south of Galveston. If you have not fished the area, I highly recommend you do so.
Capt. Mike Cacciotti reported in Thursday. He said weather has played havoc on his trips. Despite the conditions, his groups have caught specks, reds, drum and sand trout. He has been in west Galveston Bay and the Galveston jetties. Live shrimp has accounted for the fish.
Forecast calls for lower rain chances this weekend. I guess we will wait and see. Also the West Bay Slam Tournament is scheduled for Saturday. If you’re interested in fishing this charity event, call 713-594-4252 for information.
