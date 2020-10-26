It is about time for flounder reports to come in and, on Monday, Cody Dunn broke the ice with his fishing report from Sunday.
Dunn said, “Went and fished the usual flounder spots Sunday, we caught 22 flounder, only 5 keepers, biggest was over 20 inches, all caught on Gulps and Chicken Boy lures. No live bait, still lots of ribbon fish and sand trout.”
More and more reports like this should be received after conditions settle following the passage of this week’s cold front. According to the National Weather Service, a significant drop in temperatures will follow the strong north winds accompanying the frontal system.
Until then, the forecasts are calling for unfavorable conditions for fishing, with moderate easterly winds and a good chance of rain.
It appears many undersized, mostly male, flounder are preparing to hit the pathways to the Gulf. This is typical for the early part of the annual flounder migration. Sportsmen are encouraged to release the males, as multiples of the gender are needed to adequately fertilize the eggs from one large female flounder.
This year’s change in the minimum length for retention from 14 inches to 15 inches will help that situation.
Last Friday, it was encouraging to see a golden croaker run again. In years past during October, the Galveston area was inundated with large croaker making their run to the Gulf of Mexico. In recent years, fewer reports of any sustained run have been received and the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department has cited a decline in croaker stocks as the reason.
My feeling is that one reason for the lack of croaker reports is that not many anglers target the popular fish this time of year. Baits used for flounder, reds and specks are usually not the best for croaker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.