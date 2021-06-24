Accepting change is not easy for anyone. I want to thank everyone who has sent kind words of encouragement. These emails do not go unnoticed, even though I may not respond. Now, here are some updated fishing reports.
Ron Ciaccio sent in a report Thursday. He fished the Galveston causeway with Jason and Ethan Cowham on Wednesday. They caught a variety of species. Trout, reds, sand trout, gafftop and even a few skipjacks. Live croakers and shrimp were the baits of choice.
Capt. Shannon LaBauve sent me a report Thursday morning. Trout action has been good along the South Jetty. Live croakers have accounted for the bites. He did note once the tide runs hard, the bite shuts down. Red snapper has been steady when the current offshore cooperates. I have known Shannon for many years. He is extremely knowledgeable when it comes to jetty fishing, offshore and tarpon fishing. I always look forward to chatting with him.
Lucia and Bruno DeLuca fished west Galveston Bay on Wednesday afternoon. They went out with Capt. Mark Salazar and caught four keeper trout and a rat red. They even caught a black tip shark.
Capt Scott Best sent me a report Thursday afternoon. He and his group fished the Texas City Dike area and caught several trout and reds early in the day. They used live shrimp and artificial lures. He did say once the wind picked up, the bite shut off. They tried several other areas but to no avail. Sometimes, the early bird gets the worm, so they say.
Forecast for this weekend is up in the air. Some are calling for winds up to 20 mph. Others are not that aggressive. It is only a forecast.
