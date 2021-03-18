Prior to the arrival of the cold front, action on black drum was resuming in peak fashion.
Capt. Cody Dunn took some friends to the North Jetty to fish and had quite a catch. Using cut blue crab for the “big uglies” and dead shrimp for the keeper sized drum, they landed six oversized drum with two in the 50-pound range, and one that was estimated to go over 60 pounds. Dead shrimp fished on the bottom was the key to seven slot drum.
Live shrimp fished on Dunn's popular “get er dunn” rig with 3/4-ounce weights was the ticket for seven nice-sized sheepshead.
A 34-inch bull red and an oyster toad fish rounded out their catch at the jetties.
Par for this point in March, the extremely big drum are making their appearance.
Capt. Paul Stanton, of Aqua Safari Charters, on Tuesday had a customer catch one of the largest black drum he had ever caught on his boat, The Island Girl. Stanton said the fish measured 42 inches and weighed 55 pounds. The big drum would not fit into the boat's large landing net.
Seawolf Park has had its share of black drum action recently, with fish of all sizes being landed on the Galveston Channel side out from the rocks. Sheepshead also are providing plenty of action at the park.
Our only report of trout action came from an angler who fished around lighted areas in the vicinity of Offats Point Circle. Using free-lined live shrimp, Boerne resident Danny Morgan landed a limit of specks and two large ribbon fish while fishing from his kayak Sunday night.
