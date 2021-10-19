Fishing conditions are OK along Galveston Bay. Tuesday’s weather, while pleasant, still had a little breeze to it from the east/northeast.
Anglers are still catching fish — just working a little harder to put together a decent box. There are always exceptions.
The Galveston jetties is the hot spot for bull reds. This is no secret. Get some fresh-cut bait or crab, fish on the bottom at the end of the rocks and you’re in business. This is a great “catch, photo and release”-type fish. For you surf anglers, right now is time to intercept these reds off the beach.
Mondays are usually a day of rest for me. Not so this Monday, as I went fishing with Capt. Juan Cruz and his wife Addie. Around 7 a.m., we arrived at Eagle Point Fishing Camp in San Leon and were greeted by a fair stiff north wind. We fished a couple protected areas, catching only two flounder.
The trolling motor was on the blink, so we stopped back at Eagle Point for a quick repair. We then headed across the bay, seeking some shelter from the winds. There, we landed a few nice slot reds, black drum and sheepshead. We ended the day when Addie caught a nice-sized trout. Live shrimp and popping corks worked best.
Greg Hagerud and his son Greg Jr. went fishing Monday, because Greg Jr. was out of school. They headed to the Galveston harbor and fished from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. On the first cast, Greg Jr. landed a 14-inch trout, which he released. The rest of the morning, he caught three undersized reds, two keeper black drum and an assortment of panfish. Needless to say, this young man likes to fish.
61st Street Fishing Pier reported the bull reds were on the run Monday. There are 11 days left in the Redfish Rodeo. Fifty-eight anglers have entered their catches. A 41 3/4-inch red sits atop the leader board. Black tip shark and golden croaker round out the catches.
We all need to have a continued respect for the resource that God has given us. I’m all for keeping and eating fish. I would like to see future generations of anglers having the same enjoyment of the fishery.
Thanks for all the kind words and support of the column. I’m extremely grateful.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
