It was a perfect day on the big pond, as we refer to the Gulf of Mexico.
Light northerly winds created a smooth ride out in my boat as we headed toward the old Buccaneer Field. Normally it is about a one and a half to two hour ride from the end of the South Jetty, but on Wednesday, it took just an hour. I don't recall ever getting there that fast.
Along with the nice conditions, the fish were biting. Sharks, red snapper, grouper, huge spade fish, mangrove snapper, bonito and a lone undersized ling. No king mackerel were around.
It was basically a catch and release day except for a huge spade fish that was retained. I have never eaten spade fish, and one this size warrants trying.
One of the more interesting aspects of the trip was seeing numerous tarpon tearing into pods of bait fish on the return trip. The action took place about 5 miles from the beach front and about 2 to 3 miles south of the South Jetty.
Capt. Cody Kenney's report that follows mentioned a similar observation Wednesday morning.
In his report, Capt Kenney and deckhand Donnie Gideon sighted over 10 tarpon under schools of ballyhoo and mullet. The sighting occurred during a trip in Aqua Safari Charter's Island Girl where action on red fish was prolific.
The group of anglers fishing caught seven slot red and four bull reds that were tagged and retained. They released around 25 oversized reds, all in the last hour of a four-hour jetty trip.
Forecasts are calling for this calm weather to last for a few days. With the hot action on reds and tarpon roaming the beach front, this would be a good time to hit the water with rod and reel.
