I woke up Sunday morning with a text message on my phone, alerting me to the immediate closure of the Moses Lake flood gate because of the tides. I then checked the levels at Eagle Point, and the tide was running around 3 feet above the normal high. Winds were southeast and more than 20 miles per hour. It was a big change from Saturday.
Since I could not run my trip Saturday, my partner Capt. JuanCruz filled in for me. He fished with TreyNelson and Nelson's wife and teenage son. They met at Eagle Point Fishing Camp in San Leon.
The early morning bite was slow, but around midday, the fish turned on. He ended up with a nice catch consisting of three keeper reds, limits of black drum, sheepshead and one flounder. One bull red was caught and released. All the fish were taken off live shrimp, either fished on the bottom or under a cork.
Fishing out of Eagle Point on Saturday were Pattie and JoeHolecek. They ended up boxing limits of black drum and a few large sand trout. One bull red was caught and released by Pattie Holecek. All the fish were caught off live shrimp fished on the bottom.
I received a report from Pastor MurraySnow on Saturday. He and his live in Easley, South Carolina and decided to come to Galveston for vacation. This is their first time here, and they are staying at the Jamaica Beach RV park on the west end of Galveston island. Murray is a avid angler and a loyal column reader.
Snow travels with his kayak and launched Saturday from the back of the campgrounds. Fishing the small bayous leading out to west Galveston Bay, he caught four undersized reds and four undersized trout. He did manage to land two flounders, 2 of them legal at 17 and 18 inches, respectively. He was throwing a soft plastic lure.
AndiKilgore at the North Jetty Bait Camp reported in early Sunday. Five bull reds were already entered in the redfish tournament happening today, on the jetty. Saturday's catches were redfish, very few flounder and one black tip shark. I hope to have the results of the tournament for Tuesday's column.
The 61st Street Fishing Pier's Redfish Rodeo is winding down. There is still time to get on the leader board. Bull reds are being landed up and down the pier, along with gafftop, pompano and black drum. There are still a few black tip sharks, in the area.
Winds seem to be more favorable for the angler on Monday. It's tough not being able to fish, but I am heading the doctor's orders. Keep the reports coming, and thank you in advance.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
