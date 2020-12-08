Terrific weather settled in on the Galveston area Tuesday. Not many anglers were taking advantage of it, however.
Although there were no reports for Tuesday, all indications are that the flounder run continues in full swing.
Capt. Cody Kenney, of Galveston Deep Sea Fishing Charters, sent a report from earlier this week saying he made seven morning or afternoon trips, and the bite was on.
Kenney said it was about 50/50 between Gulps and mullet. His favorite rig is a Chicken Boy lure baited with a mullet on the tip.
Speaking of flounder rigs, Cody Dunn, one of the more successful flounder fishermen, uses a Gulp on what he calls a “Get Er Dunn Rig,” which is basically a drop shot rig. Dunn has mentioned before he uses a heavier weight, one that will keep the rig on the bottom most of the way to the boat.
One interesting rig used by another successful flounder fisherman is a tandem rig with a live mullet or mud minnow on one hook and a curly tail Gulp on the other baited with a thin slice of sand trout. This angler, who prefers not to have his name mentioned, said he often catches two at a time with this set up.
Regardless of your choice of rigging, the flounder appear to still be here, and the forecasts for the next couple of days look good for going after them.
