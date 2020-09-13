A gusty east to northeast wind held things down on the fishing scene around Galveston on Sunday.
The report of the day (wish we could say the catch of the day) came from Wally Carlton, who hooked up with a tarpon near the old concrete ship Selma.
Carlton was fishing for reds using live fingerling mullet for bait when his reel started singing. At first the angler from Hitchcock thought it was a large bull red. However, when the tarpon made a leap out of the water, the adrenaline started flowing. Unfortunately the hook-up did not last long.
Moses Lake was the spot for reds on Sunday, as two reports of nice catches were received.
Alex Gomez and Deddie Lewis landed limits of slot reds using mullet and piggy perch for bait, while Thomas Ryan caught a near limit (two) using live croaker and mud minnows for bait.
Gomez and Lewis found the action near the flood gate, while Ryan caught his fish from one of the canals.
Saturday night, trout action was good under the lights at Tiki Island. Samuel Minter and his son Michael fished from a lighted dock on the Jones Lake side of the island and landed eight keeper specks using live shrimp for bait. Numerous undersized specks and reds were caught and released.
It now appears that the Galveston area will have minimal effects from all of the tropical activity in the Gulf.
This week should continue to offer some excellent fishing for reds, and if the wind can find a way to switch to the southeast, a lot of good action can be expected.
